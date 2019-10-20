Tehachapi Mountain Trails Association held its Mountain Bike weekend, partnered for the fourth year with Cheers to Charity and its BrewFondo Fundraiser.
Nearly 100 riders took off from the staging area at the Tehachapi Rodeo Grounds and Event Center around 9 a.m. Saturday for various courses on the Lehigh Mountain Bike Trails.
While riders were enjoying the challenges of the trails, Cheers to Charity and its various beer brewmasters set up a homemade beer sampling table. Five different locally made home beers were available for tasting as well as sodas for the kids and wine for those not wanting beer.
As the bike riders returned, they were greeted with food, music and beer sampling all in good fun and with a charitable purpose.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.