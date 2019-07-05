This year's Tehachapi Mountain Benz Bad Bulls rodeo included a military tribute to our nation's veterans, a celebrity bull rider, barrel racers, coronation and a Dizzy Bat audience participation event. Also highlighted were high-quality bull riding to the crowd's enjoyment for the annual 4th of July event.
PHOTO GALLERY: Benz Bad Bulls take to the rodeo grounds for July 4th
- By NICK SMIRNOFF For Tehachapi News
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- Puppies dumped in Bakersfield canal rescued by kindhearted Tehachapi strangers
- Earthquake rocks Ridgecrest, tremors felt in Tehachapi, Bakersfield
- Let's make this an All-American 4th of July — here's your guide to fun
- Waste Management reminds customers of Independence Day holiday schedule
- Three minutes of public comment strictly enforced at Monday's City Council meeting
- Deena Rosen-Beck, 1947 – 2019
- PHOTO GALLERY: Tehachapi celebrates July 4th with everything red, white and blue
- 'I just don’t feel it was as transparent as we have been lead to believe'; TUSD board members rescind pay increases for management
- Tehachapi Unified board adopts new science textbooks despite teacher concerns
- 'He really was the life of this little town': Family, friends remember 2019 THS graduate Peyton Stowers
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.