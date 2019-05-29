Flaming bananas, Space Fury, Galaxy Invaders — all these names were displayed on colorful banners of fourth- and fifth-grade students as they chanted songs and watched their own rocket creations shoot into the sky at Wednesday's Tehachapi Intermediate Space Challenge
It's held each year at Tehachapi Municipal Airport.
“I thought the rocket shoot-off was awesome,” said fourth-grade student Autumn Davirro.
Fourth-grade student Lilly O’Brien said, “It was the best thing in the world to build a rocket.”
More than 700 students wrote essays, designed banners and built their rockets during the past couple of weeks. Students from the Tehachapi High Engineering and Manufacturing Academy led programs and assemblies during the year and mentored students to help make their rockets.
“This is our 10th event for the Intermediate Space Challenge and we are still running strong,” said coordinator Laura Lundberg. “We couldn’t do it without our sponsors, and support from the community.”
