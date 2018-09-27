With all spaces filled and a waiting list on standby, the ninth annual Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce Fall Business Showcase held Wednesday was a huge success.
Chamber President Ida Perkins has established a yearly showcase during which representatives of local businesses can meet fellow local businesses under one roof and at the same time. This year's, the September Safari, was held at Aspen Builders Inc. Center.
The public is invited and all this leads to stronger knowledge of the expanding Tehachapi business community.
