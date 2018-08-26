One weekend after the Thunder on the Mountain car show in downtown Tehachapi was the T-Town Rumble, Car and Truck Show with nearly 100 entries.

In addition to vintage vehicles and trucks, T-Town in Old Town Tehachapi on Saturday featured motorcycles and light weight travel trailers from a bygone era of motorized family, recreational style camping.

T-Town Rumble is now in its nin9th year, more popular and growing every year. Used as a fundraising event for Country Oaks School, all funds collected from entry fees and raffle sales go directly to the school's general operating fund.