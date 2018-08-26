One weekend after the Thunder on the Mountain car show in downtown Tehachapi was the T-Town Rumble, Car and Truck Show with nearly 100 entries.
In addition to vintage vehicles and trucks, T-Town in Old Town Tehachapi on Saturday featured motorcycles and light weight travel trailers from a bygone era of motorized family, recreational style camping.
T-Town Rumble is now in its nin9th year, more popular and growing every year. Used as a fundraising event for Country Oaks School, all funds collected from entry fees and raffle sales go directly to the school's general operating fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.