Mountain Festival weekend in Tehachapi would not be complete without a visit to the annual Thunder on the Mountain Car Show. This year 310 vintage cars, trucks, mini vans, and a few “what is that thing with an engine” were on hand for nearly 1,000 visitors to look at, admire and “not touch.”
It's called Thunder on the Mountain because right at noon on show day, anything with an engine is fired up and the louder the exhaust system, the louder the “Thunder” heard in all corners of the Tehachapi Valley. Even the sounds of passing trains are stifled by the roar of the engines.
Hosted by the Thunder on the Mountain Committee, raffle tickets were sold and drawn throughout the six-hour event. Money raised is kept locally and goes toward local scholarships and charitable organizations.
