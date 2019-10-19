The Warriors celebrated the crowning of the 2019 Homecoming King and Queen along with a Friday night victory over Golden Valley High School with a final score of 28-6.
With a winning half-time score already on the board, the Associated Student Body presented its 2019 court of candidates for Homecoming King and Queen. Later King Ryan Jones and Queen Irey Sandholdt were crowned.
Pre-game activities included a Friday noontime parade on the streets of Tehachapi complete with student-built floats, the Warrior Marching Band, the Cheering Squad and even a military flyover that rattled windows and brought smiles to many a local face.
