The 2019 Cheers to Charity board members met Thursday evening with local nonprofit organizations at the Tehachapi Train Depot to distribute $50,000, which it raised for the annual party with a purpose event — $10,000 more than in the previous year.
For a sixth year, Cheers to Charity featured an evening of good food and home brews at Tehachapi's Aviator Park in August. This year, 800 people attended to enjoy good food and drink to help support 11 local charities.
“We are thankful, beyond words, for everyone who made Cheers to Charity an amazing evening of generosity,” wrote Cheers to Charity President Mary Beth Garrison in a news release. “We received so much positive feedback on this year’s event. It made us all proud to be a part of such an amazing community. Thank you for the part you played.”
According to Garrison, the check distribution event is her favorite time of year and the reason the dedicated committee continues its work.
“Today is the reason we do what we do. All of the hard work, long days and aching backs are worth it, because today we get to present 11 nonprofits with funds to help continue their work. Amazing community support is enabling us to give away (drum roll please) $50,000.00 to local nonprofit organizations,” wrote Garrison.
Funds were distributed to the following nonprofit organizations:
Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley: $12,000;
Tehachapi Friends of the Library: $11,000;
Tehachapi Society of Pilots: $8,000;
Tehachapi Rotary Foundation: $5,500;
Tehachapi Valley Wrestling Club: $3,000;
Tehachapi Mountain Search and Rescue: $2,500;
Tehachapi Parks Foundation: $2,500;
Stallion Springs Community Emergency Response Team: $2,500;
Central California Animal Disaster Team: $2,000;
Tehachapi Police Foundation: $500; and
Friends of the Depot: $500.
"We are so honored to be one of the beneficiaries of Cheers to Charity! Their party with a purpose allows our community to come together and support worthy causes in Tehachapi. We are touched by the generosity and support that will contribute to our sacred work," said Christina Scrivner, manager of philanthropy for Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley.
The Cheers to Charity committee includes Yolanda Acevedo, Linda Carhart, Becca Dillenbeck, Lydia Chaney, Theresa Dineen, Garrison, Barbie Herziger, Curtis Nelson, Audrey Post, Bri Salminen and Marcia Thompson.
The 2019 Cheers to Charity: Homebrew Edition will be held in partnership with the Tehachapi Mountain Trails Association’s BrewFondo on Saturday, Oct. 19 as another way to support Cheers. Both riders and non-riders are welcome to attend and sip and judge a variety of home brews. Details can be found on the Cheers to Charity Facebook page. Tckets cost $20 and available at Eventbrite.com.
According to Garrison, plans are also in the works for Cheers to Charity 2020.
"The seventh year event will unveil some surprises and is slated for Saturday, Aug. 8 at Aviator Park, so mark your calendars, because we sold out this year,” wrote Garrison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.