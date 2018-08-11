The 2018 Cheers to Charity event held at Aviator Park brought more than 750 people to taste more than 32 options of wine and beer from local and out-of-town businesses. The event raises funds for different local charities every year. More information will be made available about the event in the next few days.
PHOTO GALLERY: Cheers to Charity 2018
- BY CARA JACKSON cjackson@tehachapinews.com
- Updated
