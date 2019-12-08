For the last five years, Tehachapi civic organizations have joined forces to host the annual — and free — Breakfast with Santa.
The family breakfast features pancakes, sausage, orange juice, hot chocolate, milk and coffee or tea for mom and dad. Santa visits with each of the children and free photos with Santa are offered. There are games and door prizes during the two-hour event held at Jacobsen Middle School, too.
A few of this year's service organizations involved were Rotary, Kiwanis, Lions and the Salvation Army as well as Tehachapi Teen CERT and the Health Occupation Student Association known as HOSA.
“This is one of the best ways that our organizations can get together to (collectively) serve our community," according to Linda Carhart, event organizer.
