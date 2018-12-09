Continuing its holiday celebration, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held its third annual Creche Festival on Saturday and Sunday for all in Tehachapi to enjoy.
The festival included holiday music by local talent. Nearly 150 artistically displayed tabletop nativities owned by local collectors were displayed. These nativity scenes were made of wood, glass, ceramics and even ash from the Mt. Saint Helen eruption.
A living tabloid nativity scene with wonderfully costumed players and live animals was on display outside near the church’s main entryway in the evening hours.
