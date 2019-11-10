The Tehachapi Loop Railroad Club hosted its Fall Train Show this weekend. Three times a year the club puts on shows featuring numerous layouts and vendors as kids of all ages enjoy watching the model trains in various scales.
The Tehachapi Loop Railroad Club was founded in the early 1990s by a group of local train enthusiasts. Tehachapi is rich in rail history and engineering milestones, such as the world-famous Loop.
“Today there are nearly 70 members in our club with 30 being highly active," longtime club member Marlan Woodside said. While the club has no clubhouse, its members meet regularly around town to share modeling ideas and go on field trips around the state.
The shows are put on to help raise awareness of the town's railroad history and as a showcase for layout builders from around the state to bring their layouts for public viewing. More importantly, they are a way to try and attract new and younger fans into the hobby, Woodside said.
“Our club has an average membership age in their mid- to late-50s, with only five or so under the age of 30. Recruitment is paramount if you are going to keep a club alive," she said.
