It may have been called Cloudy with a Chance of Lip Sync, but the sun shined bright on upwards of 500 students who performed in Friday night's 34th annual Lip Sync Contest at Tehachapi High School.
Held Friday night at the school gym, the crowd of nearly 1,300 guests was treated to 20 beautifully choreographed and staged performances that the judges watched and scored.
Eleven categories of winners were possible and judges used a numerical point system for each competing act. The highest number of points determined the “Overall Winner."
The top honors went to:
Grand total for points and overall winner: “Guys and Dolls,” a lively dance and well lip synced assemblage of students from Mrs. Dees' and Miss B's psychology classes.
First runner-up: “Mr. Phillips' Crew” with students from his English classes.
Second runner-up: “The French Revolutionaries,” with students from Miss Watkins' advanced European history class.
The night's lavish production was under the faculty leadership of teacher Amy Watkins and her cadre of student participants who handled the organization, choreography, artwork and staging.
Watkins thanked her fellow teachers for their “assistance in promoting student body participation.”
All funds collected through event ticket sales will go toward the many Associated Student Body events held thoughout the semester at the high school.
