The second of three 2018 Concerts in the Park featuring the Celtic band Sligo Rags took place Sunday in Tehachapi's Philip Marx Central Park
They describe themselves as “Celtic, but with forays into country and swing, gypsy and jazz.”
Playing multiple long sets, they featured the toe-tapping sound of vocalist Michael Kelly backed up by performers David Burns and Nathan York.
Fiddle, banjo, guitar and mandolin were their choice of instruments, with Jonathan Beyer handling the percussion.
Raffle tickets were sold and during the break between sets, and tickets were drawn for prizes donated by community members. Money raised from raffle sales is earmarked for future park use.
The third and final summer concert in the series will take place Sunday, Aug. 12 in the park and feature Tehachapi's own T-POPS Orchestra. The free concert will start at 2 p.m.
