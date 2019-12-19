For more than 20 years, the Salvation Army's Angel Tag program has partnered with businesses and residents of Tehachapi to bring Christmas cheer and gifts to thousands of children.
Under the leadership of Salvation Army area coordinator Sandy Chavez, an army of volunteers each year becomes her elves. In June they begin soliciting donors under the leadership of Cathy Criger, herself a 20-year Angel Tag veteran.
Financially qualified parents can sign up to participate in November, and fill out a sheet asking what their child would like. The information is placed on an Angel Tag to be forwarded to a business or volunteer shopper to purchase gifts. Businesses may offer gift certificates or donate items. With the exception of bicycles, there is a $50 limit on each item.
This year, nearly 2,000 gifts were collected through the Angel Tag program.
Three days were spent collecting, delivering, unpacking, sorting and matching donations to the tags. Each child's gift bag was rounded out with similar or other age-appropriate gifts if their specific request had not been donated.
