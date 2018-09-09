Long noses, short noses, long tails or stubby tails, owners brought a selection of dog breeds to Tehachapi Warrior Park on Saturday for Have a Heart's annual Gone to the Dogs, a 5-K Run/Walk and Pet Festival.
Upward of 50 dogs — and one cat — were participants in the 5-K event. They were walking, running, carried or wheeled along the course on a beautiful late summer morning. Arriving back at the event site the 5k-ers were greeted to a local band, a food site, and nearly two dozen vendor and information booths.
Local visitors and their pets came to learn about the animal rescue organization and pet-related services in Tehachapi.
