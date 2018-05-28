Feet moved, skirts flared and dancers twirled as swing dancers enjoyed the 2nd annual, weekend-long trek to Tehachapi. Nearly 300 dancers, band members, vendors and dance instructors came to Tehachapi.
“We love to come here to Tehachapi. The town fits with our era of dancing,” said event organizer Christina Coffey.
Western Swing Dance is a subgenre of American Country Music. It's all dance music with mostly an up-tempo beat. It was a popular style of music in dance halls and clubs in Texas, Oklahoma and of course Bakersfield during the late '20s to early '40s.
The music itself was an outgrowth of Jazz, with many similarities with Gypsy Jazz, Polka, Folk, Balboa, Shag, Dixieland and Blues. All these dance styles including the Lindy Hop were played by sought-after string bands “hot licking” often with guitars, fiddles, banjos and mandolins. Sometimes percussion was added; even double bass and accordion found room in some bands. No blues piece was complete without that lonely harmonica sound.
The tradition has lived on all these decades by a small band of dedicated enthusiasts of all ages and social make-ups who will dance and dress in their favorite period depending on the band performing. There are still a number of venues offering this style of entertainment throughout the west.
Mostly not advertised, “you just have to know how and where to look,” said Chris Polson a longtime enthusiast and vintage clothing collector.
Organizers are already planning the third annual event in Tehachapi.
