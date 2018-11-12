A number of deployed military personnel will receive specially prepared care packages made up by members of the Tehachapi Community Congregational Church. The program is a way for church members to say thank you to men and women actively deployed around the world on this Veterans Day.
Under the direction of organizer and church member Ron Pilling, the congregation members worked from a selected list of 16 names. Names were selected by various service units and sources around the county. Names were also submitted by the Blue Star Mothers Organization.
The church hopes to expand this into a yearly event and to include other Tehachapi churches, thus making it a community way to say "thank you” to our deployed military personnel.
