It was Palm Sunday, in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cars lined up single file in the Tehachapi Community Congregational Church parking lot. Drivers, many masked and gloved, stretched out their hands to receive a symbolic palm branch. The palm branch was handed out by masked and gloved Pastor Nancy Bacon so that the faithful could celebrate Palm Sunday.
Social distancing prevented any assembling of the faithful in the church sanctuary. Bacon organized a drive-thru Palm Sunday celebration in the church parking lot. This celebration was followed by a drive-up style Communion Service held outside, in front of the church Sanctuary, and watched by participants sitting in their cars.
After each car in the parking lot was handed a palm branch, the drivers lined up and then as a caravan drove through Tehachapi with palm branches held high, waving from each vehicle.
“I think of Jesus and his friends gathering and leading a palm procession into Jerusalem,” Bacon said.
The caravan returned to the front of the church Sanctuary, and after the cars parked in view of Bacon now standing on the Sanctuary steps, a short but meaningful communion service was held.
With everyone remaining in their vehicle, Bacon used her cell phone attached to a conference call system. Each parishioner could dial up her number and listen as she presented the Communion Service.
Each church member had been asked to bring from home their own communion bread along with ceremonial juice to participate in the ceremony.
“In communion we remember Jesus’ final supper with his friends. Jesus knew about the difficulties he faced, and surely we will all be tested, but beyond the struggles, we await the joy of resurrection and a new day will surely dawn," Bacon said in a previously released statement.
