People hovered over strawberries, looked at items from different vendors and enjoyed a Thursday stroll through the first day of this year's farmer's market in downtown Tehachapi.
Many children were also seen getting their faces painted and eating the freshly popped caramel corn, while music from Fiddlers Crossing played in Centennial Plaza.
The city hosts a Farmer's Market every Thursday at Green Street and Tehachapi Boulevard. It will run from 4 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday through Aug. 16.
"I'm excited that this is my one-year anniversary," Ma Belle Ammie Fisher from the store Alligator Rose said.
