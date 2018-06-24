Kern County firefighters, along with employees from the city of Tehachapi public works department, cleared a large area of vegetation at the Tehachapi Airport on Friday by weed whacking and control burning in preparation for this year's Fourth of July fireworks show.
With the city's promise of a “bigger, more spectacular fireworks show than ever before,” preparations were made to prevent any stray sparks from starting an unplanned grass fire on airport property.
