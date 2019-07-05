The best part about a fireworks show in the city of Tehachapi is that there are great vantage points almost everywhere in the city and in the nearby hillsides.
One of the more popular locations is Coy Burnett Stadium, which is located just across from the airport and serves as the fireworks launch site.
Several hundred spectators prepared sandwiches, laid out blankets or folding chairs, brought kids, grandparents, dogs and family friends to the annual fireworks show. Tehachapi Symphonic Orchestra performed a free two-hour musical concert.
As the lights went out and a hush fell over the crowd, the sky lit up with a dazzling display of colored, visual magic. As the display unfolded overhead, patriotic music over the stadium PA system gave rise to a wonderful memory-filled, smal- town America 4th of July evening.
