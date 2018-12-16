It was a concert featuring orchestral brilliance and choral soloists as the Tehachapi Symphony and the Tehachapi Symphonic Chorus combined their talents to present an evening of G.F. Handel’s "Messiah" and J.S Bach’s "Christmas Oratorio." The Orchestra was under the baton of Music Director David Newby and the Chorus under the direction of Kathy Kelly.
Handel’s "Messiah" consists of three sections. “Part One concerns its self with the prophecy of the coming of the Messiah. Part Two describes the passion, death and resurrection of Jesus. In Part Three the spiritual messages represented by Christ’s teachings are set forth."
The Messiah was followed by J.S Bach’s "Christmas Oratorio," which was presented in the form of a cantata. The cantatas recount the stories surrounding Jesus' birth, Bach completed the score near Christmastime in 1734.
The next performance is scheduled for Sunday, March 3, featuring Beethoven’s "Ruins of Athens Overture" and will feature pianist Jason Stoll. All concerts are open free to the public, but donations are accepted and are the only source of funding.
