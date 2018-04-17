Four thousand pounds of trout were delivered Tuesday morning to Tehachapi in anticipation of Saturday's annual Brite Lake Fishing Derby.
It's not just a local event; families from as far as Southern California arrive as early as 6 a.m. when the gates open Saturday.
Many families make it a weekend adventure and arrive Friday to take advantage of the many camping spots around the lake, 22902 Banducci Road. This weekend's event is hosted by the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District.
District Director Michelle Vance thanked co-sponsor Berkshire Hathaway Energy Business for its “generous support” by purchasing the 4,000 pounds of trout, many of which weigh in at 5 pounds.
The Fishing Derby features prizes in three age categories for the heaviest trout caught by an angler during the derby event. Gates open at 6 a.m. and weigh-in as at 1:05 p.m.
The lake is now closed to all fishing until 6 a.m. Saturday.
All California fishing rules are in effect at Brite Lake. The legal limit is five trout per person. Anglers under the age of 15 do not need a license; others must have a current California fishing license. Licenses are available at Tehachapi Big 5 Sporting Goods and Kmart.
The derby is $20 for those ages 16-plus, $15 for children age 15 and younger, and $60 for a family of four, with $5 for each additional family member. The cost includes a T-shirt.
You can register at https://www.tvrpd.org/events/fishing-derby.html
