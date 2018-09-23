Now in its 42nd year, fiddlers from Tehachapi and beyond participated in two days of competition this weekend during the Old Time Fiddle Contest.
Fiddlers, pickers and cello players performed before a three-judge panel of longtime fellow adult fiddle players. Each contestant was known only by a number to the judges and their performance was scored according to what the judges heard.
Tehachapi is part of California State Old Time Fiddlers Association District 3. The various categories of competition are governed by age groups up to age 18. At 18 the adult categories start, and they too are grouped by age. This year's oldest fiddler was 74 and “three quarters.” The youngest was 8.
Every year a $1,000 Howdy Forrester Scholarship is awarded to a fiddle contestant. This year it was received by Sarah Frias, a Tehachapi High School student who wants to go to college and pursue a music degree. She is a Warrior Marching Band member, plays tenor saxophone and is starting her second year as a THS Warrior Band Drum Major.
For contest particulars, go to their website at www.tehachapifiddlers.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.