The Easter bunny must have had a lot of helpers this year, as more than 5,000 eggs were hidden for youngsters to find Saturday.
Hosted by the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District, the popular event was sponsored by Christian Life Assembly Church and Snow Orthodontics.
In costumes and flip-flops with buckets and bags in hand, more than 350 children up to age 10 participated in the relocated event held at West Park in the city.
“We relocated this year from Meadowbrook Park to West Park as it's within the city limits and is just a more conducive site for parents to bring their children to enjoy the activity,” said TVRPD event coordinator Ashley Krempien.
In addition to finding the eggs themselves, youngsters could find specially marked eggs, which could be traded in for for larger donated prizes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.