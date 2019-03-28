A Vietnam War 50th Anniversary Commemoration was held Thursday at Bakersfield National Cemetery to thank and honor veterans of the Vietnam War. Veterans' service, sacrifice and enduring achievements were recognized.
Updated: March 28, 2019 @ 4:51 pm
