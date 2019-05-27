The Western Swing Out dancers held their third annual dance weekend in Tehachapi. The Memorial Day weekend saw 300 dancers, many wearing stylish period clothing, most of which covers a span from the the early '20s to the late '40s. In addition to lots of dancing, the event included a fashion show, costume contest, best boots contest and a bit of sampling of fine whiskeys.
“Each year we come back to Tehachapi as your town fits so well into our era and style of dancing,” said event co-producer Christina Coffey.
The organizers arranged with the VFW Post on Tehachapi Boulevard to host the affair. The Shed was used to house the many wardrobe vendors, hold dance lessons and host the car show.
Many of the dancers planned to participate in Monday's Memorial Day parade and events. Following the formal Memorial Day honors in Central Park, the Western Swing Out dancers will hold an afternoon of dancing in the park's gazebo to live band music. It's an excellent opportunity for the public to meet the dancers and learn more about the history of swing music as the visiting dancers picnic and dance the afternoon away.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.