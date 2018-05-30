With their eyes bright and energy high, fourth- and fifth-grade students shouted their team chants, waved their arms, danced and then counted off and gazed up at the sky as each brightly colored class rocket shot into the air at the ninth annual Tehachapi Intermediate Space Challenge competition held at Tehachapi Municipal Airport Wednesday morning.
More than 700 students from elementary schools around Tehachapi in the last month have worked on building their rockets, making class banners, and writing essays to compete against each other at the event.
More than 30 rockets were launched during the three-hour event.
“I want to say good luck to all the teams. I think everyone should have a good time,” said Samantha Peshkin from fourth grade.
Connor Blades, who is also in fourth grade, added, “We are excited to launch our own rocket because we built it and built the banner too.”
Team names included the Mighty Star Ships, Golden Grizzly Bears, The Flaming Banana and Fluff.
“The mission of the Intermediate Space Challenge is to spark the interest of our youth for a career in science, engineering, or technology by having a rocket building and launching contest,” Nick Altieri, coordinator for Art, Science and Technology Educational Corporation of Tehachapi, said in a news release.
Teams won various awards for the best colored banner, chant, height their rocket reached in the air, and more.
The fifth-grade team Flying Purple People Eaters from Golden Hills Elementary won the overall competition and trophy for their essay, artwork on their banner, quality of rocket and enthusiasm.
For the group, teacher Linda Quiroga said, “Just to be out here is an amazing adventure to them and it’s a great year-end opportunity.”
Tehachapi High Engineering Manufacturing Academy volunteers and students met with classes for one day showing how to build a rocket, and then the students took control and completed the construction and decoration to be ready for the event, said fifth-grade teacher Lisa Newman from Cummings Valley.
“It helps the classroom build team spirit and allows them to collaborate with other students they usually wouldn’t work with," Newman said.
This event was part of the AST program, which helps foster interest in education and math and science careers, said Altieri.
