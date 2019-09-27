The fashion-conscious ladies of Tehachapi were out in full force at this year's 6th annual Fall Fashion Show and fundraiser.
Held at Lifetime Events Center on Thursday, nearly 130 women and a few men enjoyed light food and wine as they watched the fashion show and bid on various donated items to take home.
Local clothing stores represented this year were The Dressing Room, Nannette Keller Designs, LuLa Roe and Country Collections.
