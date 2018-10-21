Thirty-eight musicians, four featured soloists along with five dancers and a glob of slime performed in two sold-out performances at this year's Halloween Concert in the BooKay Theater in Tehachapi.
Under the baton of music director Robby Martinez, audience members heard a selection from the rollicking "Ghostbusters" theme to the lovely and unforgettable words and music from "The Phantom of the Opera." In between was a BooKay tradition, s reading by Alex Zonn, with musical accompaniment by the orchestra, of Edgar Allan Poe’s "The Raven."
