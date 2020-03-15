Fiddling music from violins, mandolins and a bass fiddle were heard coming from United Methodist Church in Old Town Tehachapi on Saturday as the 11th annual Junior Fiddling Contest was held in connection with District 3 of the California State Old Time Fiddlers Association.
Many of the contestants played a variety of instruments and the fast-paced, day-long, event kept the young musicians scrambling for their different instruments when each of eight different competitive divisions were announced. Judging was done without the players' names being pre-announced in the judges' sealed-off room. The music was supplied by a system of speakers and heard by three judges, Patrick DeLuca, Emily Hamilton and Jo Stone.
By the end of the afternoon from a list of divisional winners and age groups, the best overall players were narrowed and led to a final playoff to determine the top four performers, with one of those to be named the year's Grand Champion.
Grand Champion for 2020 went to Tehachapi resident Ginevra Robbins, who is in the Junior/Junior age division and entered these performing competitions a little over three years ago.
Second place went to Joy Robb, third place went to Natalie Whiteside and fourth place went to Luke Wagner.
