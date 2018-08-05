The Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo Association’s Junior Rodeo season consists of six competitive days in which young people, up through high school, compete in ranch-style events involving livestock handling.
They are judged and earn points as they progress. The top point earners in their age classification will receive recognition and prizes at a special awards presentation event Sept. 23 at the Tehachapi Event Center and Rodeo Grounds.
The public is invited as this year's nearly 125 competitors see who among them are the top prize winners.
This past weekend, in a final two-day period, competitors met and showed these skills while earning their final points toward the best cowboy or cowgirl for 2018 in nearly 18 rodeo-style categories.
Saturday was the fifth Jr. Rodeo event held this year during which points could be earned. The sixth, and final rodeo competition, was held Sunday and featured only those top 15 competitors from each of the many categories
