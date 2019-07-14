The Sunday concert series hosted by Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District, Fiddlers Crossing and MusicMX Entertainment was held in the wonderfully shaded Philip Marx Central Park in Tehachapi.
Several hundred music fans lounged under the trees where, despite temperatures in the mid-80s, a gentle Tehachapi mountain breeze kept attendees comfortable. As music lover Charles Freeman said, “Today is nature's air conditioning at its best."
The featured performers are members of the eclectic Phil Salazar Band, now known as The Kinfolk. Salazar and his band members play a mix of bluegrass, Celtic, jazz and what they describe as cowboy music. With a fiddle, guitars, banjo, dobro, mandolin, bass and an accordion, country bluegrass sounds became a beautiful blend of vocal and musical sound mixed and delivered by recording and sound engineer Peter Cutler.
The summer series of music is sponsored by Lehigh Cement and Grimmway Farms. The next concert will be Aug. 11, and will feature the sounds of the Novelists.
