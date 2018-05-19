Take a morning of perfect weather, add parents and grandparents, present a freshly stocked lake, call it a Kids Fishing Derby and you get three hours of unmatched family excitement and bonding time.
The derby was open to all kids who live in Bear Valley or have relatives or friends living within the community.
The 2018 Harvey Levinson Memorial Fishing Derby is a legacy left by this longtime local resident as a gift to the children of Bear Valley Springs. Held this year at 4-Island Lake, the three-hour derby had more than 50 children sign up to participate.
Divided into three age groups — up to 7 years, 8-11 years and 12-16 years — the rules were simple: The heaviest fish caught in each age group determined the winner. First place winners selected their prize from a table full of new fishing poles and fishing related items. Second and third place runner-ups also selected prizes.
