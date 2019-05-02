Tehachapi commemorated the 68th Annual National Day of Prayer with a morning community prayer breakfast followed by a noontime prayer gathering outside Tehachapi City Hall on Thursday.
Later that night, a non-denominational, all-faiths-welcome prayer service was held at Tehachapi Apostolic Faith Church. The theme this year was "Love One Another."
Each of the seven speakers offered prayers on one of the following topics, based on this year's theme: our families, our education system, our businesses, our government, our military, our media and our church.
