Several dozen demonstrators stood along Valley Boulevard at the intersection of Tucker Road chanting and displaying signs Tuesday evening in support of the nationwide movement following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Statements of hope, change and peace were all evident.
The protesters were peaceful. Many chanted “Black Lives Matter” and “no peace, no justice” as motorists in passing cars honked their horns.
Police presence was minimal. Upon the passing of a police car, those gathered quickly raised their arms over their heads and chanted, “hands up, don’t shoot, hands up, don’t shoot” until the police car was out of sight.
