Children of all ages flocked to downtown Tehachapi for Main Street's annual Trunk or Treat and Halloween Carnival held at Centennial Plaza.
Thousands of costumed kiddies and their parents collected candy Wednesday from the parking lot full of participants who joined in on the fun by decorating the trunks of their cars, trucks or trailers.
Main Street Tehachapi originally created the event as a way to bring the community together by offering a safe and fun alternative for trick-or-treaters.
Once contained to the trunks of cars, participants took decorating to the extreme by filling the backs of pickups with graveyards as well filling entire parking spaces with animated creatures.
Each year, more and more children attend dressed in costumes of their wildest dreams ... and their scariest nightmares.
Hannah Deaguero, 16, and her boyfriend, David Long, 15, scored points for originality after showing up as Lydia and Beetlejuice.
"When I was younger I would watch 'Beetlejuice,' and not even when it was Halloween," said Deaguero, who came up with the idea for their costumes. "So I thought, one year I would have to be Lydia and he would, of course, be Beetlejuice."
Jessica Hayden, 18, came dressed as the Big Bad Wolf, minus her Red Riding Hood. Hayden said her mother came up with the idea for her costume because she and her sister were not allowed to wear gory costumes.
Many of the children said they are repeat attendees at the Halloween event, while others like Alexia Castillo, 4, who was dressed as Harley Quinn, claimed it was their first year.
Asked what she thought about the event, Castillo said, "I like it!" Asked about her favorite candy, she excitedly replied, "Every kind!"
"Every year we get the same spot," said Chris Odom, who has participated in Trunk or Treat events for the past three years along with her daughter, Teresa Upperman, and granddaughter, Samantha Upperman. "We do it every year and have a great time."
Odom said she purchased approximately $40 in candy, which she handed out in addition to the large bag of treats provided by Main Street.
