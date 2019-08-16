The Tehachapi Mountain Festival officially kicked off Friday night with the carnival, located on Robinson and D streets in downtown.
This year's festival has plenty of rides for the kiddies and some white knucklers for the adults as well.
In between riding the attractions, patrons played games and ate corn dogs as there is something for everyone.
The Mountain Festival Carnival will continue Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.
For more information, visit TehachapiMountainFestival.com or see the official program on TehachapiNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.