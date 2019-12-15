The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints annually celebrates the season with a live nativity scene and a community Creche Festival.
Open to the public, the two-day weekend event features live musical entertainment by church members, a sing-along of carols, and a very large display of privately owned nativities scenes. These Creche tableaus are collected by church members from sources around the world and depict the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ in Bethlehem.
Many are made of local material from their site of origin — native woods from Africa and Israel, quarry stone, clay, paper, and in the past even a creche made from the material produced by the eruption of Mt. Saint Helen.
Nearly 150 creches from 32 collectors were on hand for viewing, including a tableau made of Legos.
The event continues Sunday, Dec. 15.
