Tehachapi'ss 43rd annual Fiddling Down The Tracks Competition proved to be a crowd-pleaser with a bounty of exposure to the variety and history associated with old-time music enjoyment.
Local Tehachapi fiddler and musician Joseph Wallek took home a bevy of top awards this year including the All Around Grand Champion award, which gives him the opportunity to compete in the National Fiddle Competition in Weiser, Idaho, later this year.
In addition to Grand Champion, Wallek took first place honors as the Adult Fiddle Player, along with Open Novelty Division, where he played the piano. Wallek also took a first place in the Twin Fiddle’s Division along partner with Abi Halsey. If this was not enough, Wallek also was awarded the Howdy Forrester Scholarship award and accompanying plaque and $1,000 check.
The two days of foot-stomping, toe-tapping fun started Friday afternoon and continued Saturday, including both adults and children showing off their skills at Country Oaks Baptist Church.
