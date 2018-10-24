I had the pleasure of traveling to Tehachapi on Tuesday to look for features. One of the highlights was visiting the Tehachapi Loop, a long, spiral section of railway track.
Rising at a steady 2 percent grade, the track gains 77 feet in elevation in the Loop. Any train of more than 4,000 feet long passes over itself going around the Loop.
The line, which sees an average of almost 40 trains each day, is one of the busiest single-track mainlines in the world.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.