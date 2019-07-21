Sip Sip Hooray Music and summer Wine Walk, one Tehachapi's premier summer events, was held Saturday and enjoyed by well over 400 tasters. It took place at Centennial Plaza, Railroad Park and Freedom Plaza, all within a short walk from each other. With milder temperatures and a cooling breeze during the late afternoon, the event included tasting of both wine and beer produced in Tehachapi.
With currently seven established wine growers and four tasting rooms, tasters had the opportunity to discuss wines with many of the owners and individuals who are actually involved in the day-to-day process. Owners and or representatives from Triassic Vineyards, Tehachapi Wine and Cattle Company, Dorner Family Vineyard, Los Viajeros Vineyard, Stray Leaves Vineyard and Tehachapi Winery were pleased to share their wines.
Micro-brewers are an expanding business in Tehachapi and local brewers Westlane Brewers, and Local Craft Beer were pouring their lines of beer products.
Used as a fundraising activity, the tickets purchased and the raffle items offered help support the historical activities of the town through the efforts of Main Street Tehachapi, a nonprofit group of all volunteers dedicated toward revitalization and historical preservation of the downtown community.
In addition to the many donated raffle items a visiting taster could win, a free vacation for two to a Riviera Maya Resort in Mexico was donated by local travel service provider Travel by Jenni.
