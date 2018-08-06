Oxen and horses are most often credited with the settling of our nation. Forgotten and overlooked is that four-legged, large-eared beast of burden known as the mule and its brethren, the donkey. Workers of the plow and steadfast pack animals of strength and agility in mountain terrain, the mule and the donkey walked alongside many explorers across our nation.
This sturdy, and sometimes honoree animal, was recognized for its multiple abilities at the annual Bear Valley Springs American Mule and Horse Show hosted by the BVS Pony Club Aug. 3-5.
“Our local event is recognized as the second largest mule show, next to Bishop's Mule Days celebration in California,” said show co-manager Debbie Swarens.
In all, there were 116 challenging events with horses, mules and donkeys for youth and adult competitors over the three-day run.
More information is available at the following websites: americanmuleassociation.org or bearvalleysprings.ponyclub.org
