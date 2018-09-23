With a mission statement of Save Lives, Celebrate Lives, and Lead the Fight, the 2018 summer fundraiser and dinner event for Relay for Life got off to a strong and positive start. More than 150 guests attended on a warm summer's evening Saturday at Woods Pavilion in Tehachapi.
Emceed by longtime cancer caregiver Jim Wallace, speakers included committee member Robyn Sodergren, who said, “Welcome all to the American Cancer Society’s Party for a Cure. We're celebrating 15 years of Relay for Life events here in Tehachapi.”
Featuring a catered dinner from Big Papa's restaurant, the crowd dined on fresh salad and pasta. Raffle prizes along with donated silent auction items helped raise funds.
Survivor Barbara Villasenor, a longtime driving force as a fundraiser in Tehachapi, said, “I have to ask who wants to finish the fight against cancer? While each of us has a unique reason for being here, we all have something very much in common — we want to make a difference in the fight against cancer.”
She introduced survivor Cliff Benavidez, who spoke of his personal journey with this terrible disease. His story was not of sadness, but of hope and inspiration, of the success of becoming a survivor thanks to new research brought about by funds raised at thousands of events, “such as this one today."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.