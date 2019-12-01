Cool temperatures in the low 30s, rain and light snow falling on the streets of Tehachapi were not enough to stop nearly 500 wine lovers from participating in this year's Ugly Sweater Wine Walk.
Now in its sixth year, visitors had more than 20 locations where they could taste various wines during Saturday night's three-hour event. Local vintners were well represented as well as blends from wineries outside Tehachapi Valley.
To add to the fun, visitors are encouraged to wear the ugliest holiday sweater they can find.
Ticket sales to the popular event are a fundraiser for Main Street Tehachapi, an organization of many local volunteers, including five volunteer board members dedicated to improving the downtown business district. Currently, funds are earmarked toward the downtown facade grant program.
