Bear Valley Springs went all out in hosting its own traditional 4th of July celebration with displays and family events.
Residents, relatives, friends and the general public had daily access to a variety of jam-packed events. There were hot air balloon rides, foot races, pancake breakfasts, and an Independence Day hometown parade along with an annual tribute to veterans. Several dozen craft and food booths along with children's games, a petting zoo, Paddle Board races on the lake, and even a Boat Parade were offered.
Closing out the four-day event was a car show on Saturday. A Sunday morning lakeside church service by local Pastor John Barnes was planned. In the afternoon there is to be a community barbecue at the lake.
