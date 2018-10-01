With health and wellness such important issues, local health organizations serving Tehachapi came together to offer a resource and information fair.
Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley and Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc., were the lead sponsors of this year's 2018 Health & Senior Resource Fair held Sunday at The Woods Pavilion.
Several hundred people took advantage of the afternoon event and both vendors and visitors expressed satisfaction.
