Choral music lovers enjoyed an evening of song at Saturday night's Summit Singers concert.
Performed at First Baptist Church on Curry Street, the choral members, 26 voices strong, sang a medley of familiar and some not-so-familiar songs for the audience. One selection, "Tanzen Und Springen," was sung in its native German by the choir.
The evening paid tribute to Summit Singers' co-founders Corinne Stone and local music composer Adrian “Chick” Gamble, both of whom started the choral singers in 1999.
As is the tradition after the performance, there is a meet and greet in the church social hall with coffee, tea and a large spread of cookies, many homemade.
When asked why she enjoys singing choral music, tenor and longtime member Julie Bulloch said, “We love to meet and sing together, we enjoy each other, and we love the cookies at the end."
