The city of Tehachapi sponsored a stargazing night Saturday at Tehachapi Municipal Airport in honor of the anniversary of Project Apollo.
A dozen or more astronomers brought out their telescopes — many store-bought but some homemade or modified for extra viewing strength — and offered visitors the opportunity to gaze at the moon, stars and planets during the early nighttime hours.
Local NASA-JPL Solar System Ambassador and youth science promoter Dale Hawkins said, “Apollo 11 showed us what our capability could be and gave us a future worth pursuing in space. Stargazing is one of man's most ancient of celestial activities and ground based telescopes today are a great way to introduce the solar system to people of all ages."
Tehachapi Airport Manager Ashley Whitmore cordoned off a large nighttime safe viewing area at the airport's Aviator Park. Dozens of stargazing fans showed up and were treated to looking through telescopes of various viewing strengths.
At one point, a murmur went through the crowd and many a telescope was quickly repositioned to focus in on the International Space Station as it passed overhead on one of its many orbits around the earth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.